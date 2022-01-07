HM refutes claim of mosquito infestation at Hope Secondary

Swabrien Khan-Jodhan, the Head Teacher (ag) of Hope Secondary School has refuted allegations in a letter titled ‘Hope Secondary School is infested with mosquitoes’ which was published in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News.
In a letter he addressed to Region Four’s Regional Education Officer [REO], through the District Education Officer, and which was seen by Stabroek News, the Head teacher stated that “As HM (ag) I personally walked the entire building accessing all the classrooms that were designated for this term for our students and at no point in time were mosquitoes visible as claimed by the term ‘infestation’”.