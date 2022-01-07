Fourth Trinidad cop dies from COVID in just a matter of days

(Trinidad Guardian) Another police officer has succumbed to COVID-19.

In a statement, the TTPS said PC Saied Ali passed away on Wednesday. He was the fourth officer to die from COVID in just a matter of days this week.

The TTPS said Ali, 35, enlisted into the service on July 15, 2019 and was last assigned to the Financial Investigations Branch.

He was buried on Thursday under full Muslim rites.

Ali leaves to mourn his mother and his two brothers.

He received an award last month during the divisions’ award ceremony for his commitment to duty.

Snr Supt Wendell Lucas of the Financial Investigations Branch, encouraged officers to get vaccinated and not only “give themselves a chance to fight COVID-19, but give their family, friends and colleagues the opportunity to share their lives and stay safe.”