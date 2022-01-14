Jamaica’s mango mania

It may interest both the farming community here as well as the Government of Guyana to know that Jamaica, a sister CARICOM country with infinitely less physical resources with which to develop a successful agricultural sector continues, through its probe of market intelligence on global agriculture to find and exploit openings on the international fruit and vegetable market which we in Guyana appear unable to access and exploit.

It transpires that the Ministry of Agriculture in Kingston has been receiving encouraging responses from farmers and exporters to its call to them to take action to fill what it sees as a growing demand for mangoes in the international market.