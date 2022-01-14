Private sector defends local content law

The Private Sector Com-mission (PSC) yesterday defended Guyana’s local content law and castigated a little known regional business body for suggesting that the legislation might contravene the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC) which underpins CARICOM.

On Wednesday, a leaked email from the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) revealed that it was of the view that the recently passed Local Content Act might in parts violate the RTC and it would therefore approach the government here and CARICOM on the matter. The email was distributed by CPSO Chairman, Gervase Warner who also happens to be the President and CEO of the Trinidad-based Massy Group. The contents of the email and initial local reaction to it were reported in yesterday’s Stabroek News.

Following a meeting on the matter, the PSC last night blasted the CPSO.