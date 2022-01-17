Regional business body raising queries about local content law has never consulted private sector here

CPSO, the regional business body which has raised reservations about the local content law here has never reached out to Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC) or affiliate bodies here and the business community here is questioning its ties with CARICOM

“They have never visited Guyana to meet with the Private Sector Commission or approached for local representation. As a founding and active member of the PSC, I can tell you there were no consultations in Guyana. I mean anybody can make statements but when you have a name like Caribbean Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) and you put your accreditation with CARICOM it is another issue and I am concerned“, founding member of the PSC Manniram Prashad told Stabroek News.