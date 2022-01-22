Oil and Gas Energy Chamber head lobbying CARICOM to de-recognize regional private sector body

Head of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber Manniram Prashad on Thursday met with CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett and asked that the regional body de-recognize the Caribbean Private Sector Organization (CPSO).

CPSO has expressed reservations about the legality of some of the provisions of Guyana’s recently enacted local content law and has said that it would inform CARICOM of its concerns.

“We told her that we felt that what was wrong is that the process was flawed in forming the business body and that we are going to write her and all of the CARICOM heads of government objecting to the CPSO. We also asked that CARICOM suspends recognition of the body and begin a process to [move] into the formulation of a new body, which will have the consensus of all states,” Prashad, a founding member of Guyana’s Private Sector Commission, told Stabroek News following the meeting.