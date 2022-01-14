Republic Bank challenging recognition of union

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has mounted a legal challenge against the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board’s (TURCB) approval of the Guyana Civil Servants and General Workers Union (GCS&GWU) as the representative body of the institution’s non-management employees.
The GCS&GWU received approval from the TURCB on December 15, 2021 to represent all non-management workers of the Bank. The Union then wrote to the financial institution on December 30, 2021, seeking a meeting within five working days. It explained that the meeting is to discuss and address a collective labour agreement.