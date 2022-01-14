Man wanted over Queenstown killing

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said that Shemroy Hackett, also known as ‘Dankey’, 27, of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast and Bare Root, East Coast Demerara, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Keyion Devain McLennon.

The incident which claimed McLennon’s life occurred on July 7, 2021 at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, the release said.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Shemroy Hackett is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.