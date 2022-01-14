Umpire Carrington ‘humbled’ by appointment to panel

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Bermuda-based Barbadian police officer Emmerson Carrington says he is “humbled and honoured” after being chosen to officiate at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which gets underway here today.

Carrington is one of 19 officials appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the umpire panel for the tournament which is being staged in the Caribbean for the first time and will feature 16 of the world’s top young teams.

The final is set to be staged on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, with matches also being staged in St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

“I am, of course, humbled and honoured to be selected and will do my best,” Carrington, an umpire for more than a decade, told Bermuda’s Royal Gazette newspaper.

“To officiate at a World Cup event is indeed remarkable in itself and I do not take it lightly.”

Carrington warmed up for the official start of the tournament by officiating in Monday’s practice match between Scotland and Uganda at Everest Cricket Club Ground in Guyana and was reserve umpire for Wednesday’s warm-up game between Ireland and Scotland at the same venue.

“It was a warm-up game [on Monday] so the atmosphere wasn’t there, but the organisation is top-notch with police escorts and personal security.

“At the hotel you have to remain in a bubble due to COVID-19,” Carrington said, describing his experience so far.

His first official match will be today when Sri Lanka take on Scotland at Everest before he moves to St Kitts for his next two assignments on January 17 and 20.

“I am obviously excited but prepared as we have been involved in quite a few training seminars since being here,” Carrington said.

Carrington said he was thankful for the assistance he has received throughout his career and wants to ensure he contributes to the development of umpires in Bermuda.

“I have a lot of people to thank for my progress and development as an umpire, namely [fellow Barbadian] Richard Austin for urging me to become a member of the Bermuda Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA), senior [Bermudian] umpires like Roger Dill, Steven Douglas and Oscar Andrade for in-depth training and sharing their knowledge and the Bermuda Police Service for allowing me time off to attend these tournaments,” Carrington, a policeman for more than 18 years, said.

He said his success was an indication of the standard of umpiring in Bermuda and hoped his appointment would create more opportunities for local officials.

“When one of us excels we all excel and my appointment is clear evidence of the quality of cricket officiating present in Bermuda. Hopefully, this opportunity opens more doors for other umpires to officiate at the highest level,” Carrington added.

Andrade, president of the BCUA, said: “This is a marquee appointment in Emmerson’s umpiring career to date after numerous previous very successful ICC appointments to other tournaments and competitions.

“The ICC continue to show their confidence in Emmerson and also that the smaller Associate countries are able to produce high-quality officials that can compete on the world stage with the larger full member countries.”

Bangladesh are the defending champions. Scotland replaced New Zealand after they withdrew because of quarantine restrictions at home.