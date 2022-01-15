Five men charged, remanded after battery of Black Bush labourer

The five men who are accused of brutalising Black Bush Polder, Coren-tyne labourer Gregory Bhola on Sunday, leaving him hospitalised in intensive care, have been charged.
The joint charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm was read on Thurs-day at the Whim Magis-trate’s Court to Zameer Alli, called “Rayan”, a 22-year-old fisherman of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mou-rant, Corentyne, Berbice; Ameer Alli, called “Marlon,” a 23-year-old labourer of Lot 19 Grassfield, Port Mourant, Corentyne; Devindra Nandlall, called “Buddy,” a 30-year-old construction worker of Lot 30 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne; Balraj Sakichand, called “Ravin”, a 28-year-old rice farmer of Lot 41 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne; and Khemraj Sakichand, called “Saki”, a 30-year-old fisherman of Lot 50 Bound Yard, Port Mourant, Corentyne.