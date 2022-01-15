Former murder accused cop loses challenge over holding of trial within reasonable time -AG’s Chambers

The Attorney General’s Chambers has reported that former Police Sergeant Colin Bailey, who was discharged in the murder of his wife after the prosecution admitted it had no evidence against him, has lost a challenge against the state on the claim that it did not facilitate his trial within a reasonable timeframe.

According to a release issued by the Chambers of the Attorney General (AG) on Thursday, Justice Damone Younge dismissed the application a month ago after she found that Bailey’s right to a fair hearing had not been infringed.

According to the release, Bailey had filed his right-to-fair-hearing challenge on July 15 of last year but the AG, Anil Nandlall, had only been served with the claim on October 14th, 2021—one day after he was freed of the capital charge—and three months after it was filed.