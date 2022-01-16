Trinidad man gunned down day after birthday

(Trinidad Guardian) – One day after celebrating his birthday, a 31-year-old man was gunned down at a business place in Tabaquite yesterday. Dead is Davidson Jeremy of Motta Trace, Tabaquite.

A report stated that around 11.15 am he was liming with another person at Boodrams Convenience Supermarket near the stocking area when a man wearing a long straight hair wig entered with a gun.

The gunman and Jeremy had an exchange of words before he fired several shots at Jeremy. The gunman then ran a short distance away and then entered a pickup van. Jeremy stumbled out of the business place and died on the road. Jeremy was unemployed.

Police are still trying to ascertain a motive. Investigations are continuing.