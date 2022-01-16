Stories of Guyanese hassled at sister CARICOM ports can only be erased by reciprocity or unabashed apology

Dear Editor,

I have for some time lamented the unreciprocated homage that Guyana pays its Sister CARICOM States. We are remarkably invested in CARICOM in ways institutionalized via our laws and by cultural practices. The CARICOM Secretariat sits on our soil and enjoys most diplomatic privileges within Guyana and, many of our laws regarding regulation and movement of professionals cater to CARICOM citizens. Consider the Medical Practitioners Act 1991. A Medical Practitioner is eligible for registration if he/she… is a citizen of Guyana, a spouse of a citizen of Guyana, is resident in Guyana or is a national of a member state. The latter intent and practise is “citizens of CARICOM”. Thus a physician who is fully registered in a CARICOM state can easily have his/her credentials transferred to Guyana. The reverse is virtually impossible for a Guyanese physician. As a matter of fact, where else in the confines of the ever unfulfilled CARICOM can any countryman, save for possibly the OECS, find such accommodation?

Over the years, stories of Guyanese hassled at sister ports of entries including automatic deportation of entire flights and the infamous benches at certain ports have caused a latent, but ever flaming grudge, in our countrymen that can only be erased by reciprocity or unabashed apology. Certainly not by disdain and self-righteousness to our local content laws now emanating from predictable quarters. We are, of course, forever grateful for CARICOM’s intervention in our 2020 election debacle, which underscores the intention and true potential of regional integration. However we cannot interpret such intervention as success across all areas of CARICOM engagements, and though heartening, cannot replace our understanding of the modus operandi of this gathering. If, culturally and by existing laws, Guyana’s human capital is not welcomed, good luck in getting our products accepted. Our Government, surely with ears to the ground, can feel the sentiments prevailing across Guyana. I urge them to act accordingly. We must in moving forward act in our interest and not dally too much in appeals to sense of fairness vis-a-vis lip service agreements that are now being conveniently exhorted.

Sincerely,

Dr. N. Rambaran,

DMT, MBBS, PGDip Surgery, FCCS

Surgeon