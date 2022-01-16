An interesting if not ignominous start

By Tony (McWatt) and Reds (Perreira)

The Men’s Senior team in danger of losing a three-match ODI series to Ireland and an Executive Board in apparent disarray. These were the rather unsavory developments that punctuated West Indies cricket’s second week of the 2022 new year. The start to which had already given us sufficient reason to have described as interesting in our very first article for the year.

Having made the much-heralded announcements of Desmond Haynes and Ramnaresh Sarwan as its new Selection Panel members, the Ricky Skerritt-led Cricket West Indies (CWI) would have been hoping for its Men’s Senior team to have provided both of those very qualified gentlemen with a most comfortable introduction to their duties by means of a resounding ODI Series victory against Ireland. The three-match ODI Series, at Jamaica’s Sabina Park, had been initially scheduled to be played from January 8-14.