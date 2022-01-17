Fire destroys vendor’s house at Maida

A fire yesterday destroyed a two-storey wooden and concrete house in Maida Village, Corentyne, leaving a family counting millions of dollars in losses and contemplating their next move.
Asif Mohammed, 46, a vendor at the New Amsterdam Market and of Lot 25 Maida Farm, Corentyne explained that he left home yesterday morning to take his aunt to a lab to get a Covid–19 test done. However, while there he was informed by his wife that the house they occupy was engulfed in flames. “By the time I get back the whole house was flat”, the devastated man relayed.