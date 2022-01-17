Sasenarine Singh sues KN over letters

Sasenarine Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo has sued Kaieteur News for alleged libel contained in three letters published by the newspaper.

In proceedings filed by attorney Timothy Jonas, Singh is seeking damages in excess of $100,000 for libel contained in the letters published by the defendant between December 16th to 28th, 2021. He is also seeking an injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing the words complained of, costs, interest and such further order as the court may deem just.

The words complained of were contained in the letters `Issues with the current Guysuco CEO for his friends to deal with honestly’, `The Guysuco CEO has no strategic plan’ and `Who is riding the gravy train at Guysuco’.

Singh said that by virtue of the publication of the words he has been seriously injured in his character, credit and reputation and has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt.