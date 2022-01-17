Region Six says death of baby girl at hospital being probed

A Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne family is seeking answers about the death of a four-month-old baby girl at the Skeldon Hospital on Friday last and the region says that an investigation is ongoing.

Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, in a statement to the press, yesterday explained that the deceased child, Dana Samaroo, 4 months, two weeks old was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital at 11 am by her mother.

“The child was previously under the care of a private practitioner. The child upon arrival at our medical facility was assessed by the doctor on duty and was given initial treatment after which she was placed under observation. The family subsequently left without any further evaluation being done on the child. The child at no point in time was discharged from our care or given any vaccines.”