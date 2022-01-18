Comorbidities, waning immunity possibly behind fully vaccinated patients succumbing to COVID – Anthony

With fully-vaccinated persons making up almost 40% of COVID-19 deaths for the month, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has said comorbidities and waning immunity may be among the responsible factors.

For January thus far, approximately 42 deaths have been reported, with 16 fully vaccinated persons numbering among the deceased.

As a result, questions have been raised as to whether some of those reported as having been fully vaccinated may have falsified their vaccination status by way of having a forged vaccination card/booklet.