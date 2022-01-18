Yesu Persaud passes away at 93

As tributes poured in yesterday to honour pioneering business magnate, Yesu Persaud, persons he work-ed with over the decades remembered a patriotic visionary who paved the way for emerging entrepreneurs, doing so with humility and compassion.

Persaud passed away at his home early Monday morning at the age of 93.

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), the company he had been closely associated with for more than four decades led the tributes.

In a statement, it said “The DDL we know today owes a great debt of gratitude to Yesu Persaud, for his bold and imaginative leadership for over four decades. Present and future generations of employees are and will be thankful for the strong foundation that he has built to make our company succeed. We will forever be appreciative for the career opportunities we enjoy today, which are all possible because of the carefully constructed foundation designed by a master architect, the late Dr. Yesu Persaud.