Another mother turned away from private hospital – GPH

A 38-year-old mother who was reportedly denied admittance to a private hospital, gave birth last week in what is said to be another worrying instance of a mother being refused admission and being referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

According to a press release from the GPH, the second incident occurred on the same date, January 13. The first incident saw a young mother giving birth to her daughter in a taxi in GPH’s compound.

On the above-mentioned date, Marilyn Mohamed of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, who was eight months pregnant at the time, visited the private hospital accompanied by her husband for her scheduled clinic check-up. During this visit, she had an ultrasound done and (much to her discomfort) was later examined by a male gynecologist. She also underwent a COVID-19 test and was found to be positive