Vagrant remanded on charge of attempted murder

A vagrant was remanded yesterday after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.

Jason Benjamin, 58, of no fixed place of abode, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was read the charge.

It is alleged that on January 15, at Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder he injured Brian Jaikaran. He denied the charge and was remanded until March 2.

Jaikaran, who was sporting a cast on his injured arm, told the court that he and Benjamin would sleep in the cemetery as they are both homeless.