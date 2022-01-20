GRA issues warning about scammers

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday cautioned the general public to be on the alert for potential scam calls from persons pretending to be GRA representatives.

“It is has come to the attention of the GRA that scammers are calling randomly selected cellular numbers and requesting payment from unsuspecting targets while pretending to representatives of the Revenue Authority.

“The general public is reminded that officers of the GRA are not authorised to collect monies from taxpayers. All payments are effected at the GRA’s Cashiers located at its Headquarters, Regional Offices and/or Licence Revenue Office. You will be issued with an official GRA receipt for all payments to the GRA”, the GRA said in a press release.