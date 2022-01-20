Unemployed man charged with unlawful wounding

An unemployed man who was yesterday charged with unlawfully wounding a man, told a City Magistrate that he was defending his brother and was released on $30,000 bail.
Omar Moore, 20, and unemployed, of Mandela Avenue Squatting Area George-town, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Annette Singh granted him bail. He pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge which alleged that on December 11, 2021, at East La Penitence, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Andrew Jason with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.