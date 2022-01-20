Are Gov’t’s so-called ‘developments’ a substitute for a functional toshaos council?

Dear Editor,

Thank you for publishing my letter regarding the absence of a National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) executive in today’s edition of your newspaper. Already persons close to the government have started to brag about the “development that is taking place” while attempting to miniaturise the NTC and its statutory remit. Is it a case where such persons desire for the Government of Guyana to usurp the roles and functions of the NTC? Already, we have an embarrassing, undesirable stalemate between the Government of Guyana and the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown. Do we need more of the same? The Amerindian Act Chapter 39:01 of the Laws of Guyana at Section 38 establishes the National Toshaos’ Council as a body corporate. Section 41 prescribes the functions of the NTC which include:

● Nominating persons to the serve on the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission,

● To promote good governance in Villages,

● To prepare strategies and plans for reducing poverty,

● To prepare strategies and plans for the protection, conservation and sustainable management of lands and natural resources,

● To provide advice to the Minister on a range of issues, including the impact of legislation or policy on Villages and desired changes in legislation or policy.

Additionally, Section 43 provides for the NTC to “…determine its own procedure…” I believe that, if the life of the last elected NTC executive is extended it can, using Section 43, address the issue of the election of the new executive. The Indigenous Peoples of Guyana are not benefiting from representation as provided for by legislation. This needs to change immediately. Do Indigenous Guyanese accept that there exists a strategy or plan for reducing poverty? Does the Government care to listen to Indigenous leaders regarding what they prefer for their Villages in this regard? Do Indigenous leaders accept that the current plans and actions regarding the mining operations in Marudi reflect sustainable land and natural resource management? They appear not to, but in the absence of an executive, the NTC cannot “advise” the Minister on the issue of the need for changes in both policy and legislation. No amount of public relations facades using “developments” can obfuscate the importance of the NTC, its executive or the rule of law. This is a serious matter. It requires urgent and immediate attention.

Sincerely,

Mervyn Williams