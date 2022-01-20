Sir ‘Mac’ was responsible for several Essequibo students gaining entry to top secondary schools and colleges in Georgetown

Dear Editor,

It was with a strong feeling of sadness that I learnt recently, of the passing of my former Headmaster, Mr. Clifton Ancel Mc Donald. He rode (literally) into our lives one morning in 1958, when he assumed duties as Headmaster of the St. John’s Anglican School, Suddie, on the Essequibo Coast. While as Headmaster he had overall responsibility for the administration of the school, you could always see him teaching, on a daily basis, several classes/subjects. He, however, paid particular attention to a select batch of students who comprised the Common Entrance Class, for each year. Through his unique teaching methods, the impact he had on this class manifested itself, when, within a period of four years of his arrival, he was responsible, along with some dedicated teachers, for several students gaining entry (in)to the top Secondary Schools and Colleges in Guyana. His approach to teaching was not confined to books and classrooms alone. He impressed upon us – and our parents and guardians, through weekend visits – the need for participation in extracurricular activities. He introduced “Houses” in our school with students competing in athletics, cricket, rounders and other games.

Sir “Mac” was himself very fond of cricket and actually played for our School Team, and many of us will never forget that marvelous trip to Bourda, Georgetown, where he afforded us the opportunity to witness our first Test match (England vs West Indies, 1960). I can still feel the buzz as we sat in the School Boys’ Stand, awaiting the first ball to bowl. His other passion was gardening, and through his initiative, and with the involvement of his students, he converted part of our school yard into what turned out to be a very flourishing school (kitchen) garden, winning the top prizes in the school garden competition, for several years. Under his stewardship, we were also fortunate to benefit from several educational tours, one of which took us to the Rupununi District. While we were based in Sand Creek, our two- week stay covered several villages and activities, including visits to Lethem, the Dadanawa Cattle Ranch, St. Ignatius and crossing the Takatu River on foot, which was facilitated by the dry weather at the time. Activities included our introduction to horseback riding, a trek up Saddle Mountain, enjoying the view of the majestic Kanuku Mountain Range and of course, the sprawling savannahs. Indeed, it was a practical lesson in Geography.

After he migrated to the US, I would still visit him whenever I was in the Brooklyn Area and, along with his wife (who was also a teacher at St. John’s), we would head down memory lane with our conversations.

Although I did not see him in recent years, I was usually informed of how he was doing by my brother- in -law and indeed, it was he who conveyed to me the news of his passing. To his entire family, please accept my condolences and those of my batchmate, Charles Glasgow (Common Entrance Class of ‘61) at this time. Please continue to be strong and safe. And over the years, I have often wondered just what could I have given this remarkable individual in return for the invaluable part he played in my life and I have decided, much like the British Singer, Lulu, did in her classic song about a special teacher, in the London East End a while ago, to simply give my heart “To Sir, With Love”. “We were (extremely) lucky to have you”.

Sincerely,

Maurice Abraham