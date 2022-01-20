This vacancy notice by GuySuCo was laden with deficits

Dear Editor,

Not unusual, GuySuCo offers an interesting challenge in its most recent vacancy notice for an ‘Electrical Engineer’. Amongst the ‘Main Duties and Responsibilities’ are those related, in the first instance, to ‘factory, co-generation plant’, in addition to ‘offering services to the estate’ – a formulation that might lead applicants to seek explanation. But then he/she is required to collaborate ‘with various sections’ (but not departments) of the ‘sugar mill’, which, hopefully, is understood to be the same as the ‘plant’ referred to in the very next responsibility listed; which is again retrofitted as a ‘sugar mill’, which is finally superseded by the reference, once again, in the last ‘duty’ – to ‘factory efficiency’. En passant there is reference to ‘job standard’ which, hopefully, will be better articulated in the related ‘Job Description’. In the meantime, an obvious omission from the presentation would be reference to the incumbent’s reporting relationship (which presumably will be addressed, amongst other things, during a comprehensive induction programme for the appointee). Hopefully, other applicants would not detect the abovementioned deficits. Was the ‘Vacancy’ Notice brought to the attention of the Head of the ‘Factory/Plant/Sugar Mill’ operations?

Sincerely,

Expectant Applicant