GuySuCo welcomes all constructive statements dedicated towards its betterment

Dear Editor,
The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wishes to respond to the publication under the “Letters” column on Thursday, 20 January 2022 “Stabroek News” newspaper; which was labelled “This vacancy notice by GuySuCo was laden with deficits”. In the first instance, the Corporation wishes to thank the author for his astute observations and noted comments. It must also be noted that the reference to “co-generation” is currently still relevant within the industry. Our current grinding locations are still engaged with co-generation which lends to the production of electricity and heat which are both used within the factory. Finally, the Corporation is committed to the improvement and development of all its areas of operation; and welcome all constructive statements dedicated towards its betterment.
Sincerely,
Angela Abraham-Parks
Communications Officer
Communications Unit, Guyana Sugar
Corporation (GuySuCo)