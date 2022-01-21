Fraud accused bus driver says he will pay up

A bus driver, who collected $800,000 from a woman after allegedly promising to purchase a vehicle for her, was on Monday released on $100,000 bail after telling the court that he will repay the woman.
Thirty-six-year-old Haybock Baggot, a bus driver of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, appeared virtually before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on February 16, 2021, at Brickdam, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained $800,000 from Lasayee Howard to purchase a vehicle.