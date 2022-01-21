Region 6 launches probe of procurement breaches

Chairman of Region 6 (East Berbice – Corentyne) David Armogan says that an investigation has been launched following the findings of Auditor General Deodat Sharma concerning the award of $615.34 million in contracts.

The Auditor General’s report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 revealed that that the Regional Administration breached several sections of the Procurement Act of 2003 when it awarded 206 contracts without public tendering.

Stabroek News first reported the breach on January 6 and when contacted yesterday, Armogan confirmed that an investigation has since been launched.