It was his exemplary stewardship of Mackenzie High School that earned Clifton Mc Donald the respect of students and community alike

Dear Editor,

My family and past students of Mackenzie High School have learnt with great sadness the passing of Mr. Clifton Mc Donald who was one of the head masters of the school during the period 1972 to 1983. Mr. Clifton Mc Donald was never awarded a prize for his contribution to education development in Guyana. However, he earned the respect of many students and residents of Linden, Region No. 10. The Mackenzie High School has always been the top secondary school in Linden, Region No. 10. He took it a little further up the ladder during his time as principal.

When Mr. Mc Donald was appointed principal of Mackenzie High School it was like the arrival of a hurricane in 1972. The majority of the school population protested on the street in front of the school before he arrived. They all wanted Mr. Joseph Bakker, the acting head master to be installed as the principal. Mr. Joseph Bakker was a popular Lindener, while Mr. Mc Donald was from Georgetown (Christ Church Secondary). Within two days’ time the protest came to an abrupt end and Mr. Mc Donald was able to implement his plans to manage the school with a firm hand. He was ably assisted by a team of well-trained graduate teachers, including the likes of Mrs. Evelyn Hamilton, former Chief Planning Officer, Mrs. Bourne, Mr. Lee, Mr. Rahim and Mr. Sookdeo.

I attended Mackenzie High School from 1972 to 1974. I was enrolled the same term Mr. Mc Donald was installed. I already had three siblings attending the school. In our final year, Mr. Mc Donald gave us the green light to study in the school from 21:00 hrs. – 5:00 hrs. In 1974, the Mackenzie High School and town of Linden produced its’ first Guyana Scholar, Mr. Alfi Collins, who along with myself, brother and other six formers performed well at GCE- A’ Level Examination. One of the amazing things I will not forget was during the afternoon when the A’ Level Examination results arrived the head masters for Kara Kara Secondary, Mr. Edward London and Mr. Clifton Mc Donald turned up at our home to ask us to teach at their schools. My father’s policy was that we all had to teach for at least one year before pursing further studies. It was my father who decided that I should teach at Kara Kara Secondary School and my brother, Mackenzie High School. In those days, the Bauxite Company subsidized the Mackenzie High School staff salary which resulted in higher salaries than the other government schools.

Over the years, Mr. Mc Donald had listened to the concerns of students and parents regardless of their class levels and also mentored students and young staff members. The last time I met Mr. Mc Donald was in 2013 at the University of Guyana Campus where I was lecturing. Of course, I ended up being late for my class since Mr. Mc Donald always had something good to say. Sleep in Peace. Our deepest sympathy to his wife, children and all his loved ones due this great loss.

Sincerely,

Oswald Quamina

Agricultural Economist