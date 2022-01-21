Chanderpaul, Sir Curtly join Tallawahs staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

The West Indies legend, who has waded into coaching since calling time on an illustrious career, will have as part of his staff Sir Curtly Ambrose, with the fast bowling legend named as bowling coach.

“It’s an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs and I am really looking forward to working with the players and support staff to bring another championship to Jamaica,” the 47-year-old Chanderpaul said.

The Guyanese was recently appointed batting consultant to West Indies Rising Stars for their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign, and has also been attached to the coaching staff of Guyana Jaguars in the first class championship.

He retired from international cricket seven years ago after playing 164 Tests and scoring 11 867 runs at an average of 43 with 30 hundreds, and managing 8 778 runs in 264 One-Day Internationals at 41.

Sir Curtly, meanwhile, has in the past served as a West Indies assistant coach, on the coaching staff of Combined Campuses and Colleges, and is currently attached to the Rising Stars.

The Antiguan snatched 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 wickets from 176 ODIs.

“Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game,” said Tallawahs owner Krishna Persaud.

“He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know he will take the Tallawahs to new heights.”

He added: “Sir Curtly brings in a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him in the team.”

Tallawahs, champions in 2013 and 2016, finished fifth last year and failed to make the playoffs of the tournament staged in St Kitts and Nevis.