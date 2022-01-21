U16 footballers for UEFA-sponsored tourney in Moldova

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will in April send a U16 boys’ national squad to a UEFA-sponsored international youth tournament in Moldova featuring three European national teams.

This is according to a GFF release sent out to the media yesterday.

According to the release, in an unprecedented engagement, Guyana will face the hosts, whose senior men’s team has ranked as high as 37th in FIFA world rankings, as well as the mountainous principality of Andorra and the Faroe Islands in a round robin tournament, which takes place between April 11 and 19. “This is a truly historic moment for Guyanese football that represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young players and coaching staff to showcase their talent and gain invaluable exposure in Europe,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “We are extremely grateful to UEFA Assist, CONCACAF and the Moldovan Football Association for including Guyanese youth in this unique, cross-cultural learning experience, building on our already very strong partnerships with UEFA and our own regional governing body.”