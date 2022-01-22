Boujie Kitchen owner charged with breaching COVID guidelines, assaulting cop

A city restaurant owner was yesterday released on $90,000 bail after he denied several charges, including breaching the COVID-19 guidelines and assaulting a peace officer.

Jermaine Munroe, the owner of Boujie Kitchen, was brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to five charges.

He denied that on December 13, at La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown, he breached the COVID-19 guidelines, assaulted a peace officer, resisted arrest, and behaved disorderly at both restaurant and a police station.