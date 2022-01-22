Woman charged with stealing $684,000 from shopper’s bag

A woman who police say was seen in surveillance footage stealing a bag containing United States and Guyana currency was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the offence.
Denise Hamilton, also known as Joy Hamilton, was arraigned in a Georgetown Court, where Senior Magistrate Leron Daly refused bail after reading the charge. It is alleged that on January 17, at Robb Street, Georgetown, Hamilton stole US$3,070, equivalent to $614,000, and $70,000, which were the property of Maylin Ortiz Rodriguez.