Accused in $3M robbery gets bail

Four months after being remanded on a charge of robbing a woman of over $3.3 million in gold and other valuables, Raphael Watts was yesterday released on $300,000 bail.

Watts, 34, was brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was granted bail.

In September, 2021, he was remanded by Magistrate Rhondel Weever after he denied the charge that on April 24, 2021, at Hadfield Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Towanna Ammon of 10 pennyweights of raw gold, cash, and other items totaling $3.3 million.