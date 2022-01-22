Eccles resident says rice mill’s operations damaging home, disturbing peace

After investing millions in his home in ‘Young Professionals’ Housing Scheme at Eccles, on the East Bank of Demerara, Wahabudeen Imran says it is under threat due to the operations of a rice mill that was built behind it.

“You know how much money I spend hay fixing crack already? If I de know was this I woulda never invest my $14.3 million on this property. I want the President, Irfaan Ali, to tell me something about my $14.3 million dollar, I can’t live… my house falling apart, I want to know something about my money,” Imran told Stabroek News.

According to Imran, in 2013, when he bought the property, there was a reserve dam and trench at the back of his home for drainage. However, when he came into the country in 2015 he found that the rice mill was there and the dam and trench were no longer there, only a small drain.