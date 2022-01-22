Enmore road not built to contracted standard

Following complaints to the Ministry of Public Works about holes in a road at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, Minister within the Ministry Deodat Indar visited the area where he discovered that the road was not completed to the required standard.

Indar said that his visit followed complaints by residents of Enmore about the road, commonly known as Logwood Road. He explained to this newspaper during a telephone interview that the road underwent works by a contractor (name not provided), who did not mobilize for the type of road that was to be built. The road is part double bituminous surface treatment (DBST) concrete and part asphaltic concrete, Indar said.