Family members and friends as well as government officials and dignitaries were among the many mourners who gathered yesterday to pay their final respects to local business icon Dr Yesu Persaud.

Persaud, 93, passed away at his East Bank Demerara (EBD) home early last Monday morning.

He was remembered as a patriotic visionary who paved the way for emerging entrepreneurs with humility and compassion by persons who worked with him over the decades.