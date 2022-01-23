Do these three personalities see the representation of the people’s issues as being paramount?

Dear Editor,

Since the Declaration of the results of the 21st Biennial Congress, there seems to be a non-adherence to the promises made during the campaign by the candidates vying for the Leadership of the Party. There were repeated expressions on the need for unity and a willingness to work with each other post declaration of the Results. While it is patently obvious that the results present a story that all was not well, there has not been a comment on same. That to my mind, points to a degree of willingness to work towards unity of the PNCR. However, the inexperience of the declared candidate, Mr. Aubrey Norton, seems to have gotten in the way and needs urgent address lest the Party falls further apart, the Coalition falls apart, and what little exists in Parliament, becomes of no significance. The public exchange between Mr. Aubrey Norton and Mr. Joseph Harmon, coupled with the position by the Central Executive of the Party, has heightened the uncertainty as to whether unity can be achieved. Added to this conundrum, the silence of Mr. Granger has further deepened the schism. It therefore raises the question, whether these three personalities see the representation of the people’s issues and the challenges they are forced to confront by an uncaring PPP/C government, as being paramount. Are the people of Guyana going to suffer under a vicious PPP/C government as a disunited PNCR creates political turmoil with the Coalition?

We cannot ignore that the campaign of the PNCR Biennial Congress, which was just concluded, had absolutely nothing to do with the filling of a vacancy of the position of the Leader of the Opposition, although Mr. Harmon in seeking to confuse the membership of the Party, pointed to history by claiming that the two positions should be held by the same person. But when challenged on the matter, he changed his mind. Mr. Norton and Dr. Van West-Charles, on the other hand, clearly stated that there was no need to have the two positions held by the same person. Like Mr. Harmon, that position by Mr. Norton seems to have changed immediately after he was declared the winner and Mr. Harmon had accepted defeat. Hence the public spat and the position being taken by the Central Executive. These have created much public and media interest, not to the advantage of the Party, or the Coalition. The Central Executive Committee, in their haste, did not seem to understand that the conditions under which it follows that the three positions viz Head of the List, Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the PNCR is not a mandatory consideration, even if the PNCR were in the Opposition as a single Party. But the present situation is more complex since the PNCR is member of a Partnership and a Coalition. It therefore means that the decisions have to be guided by the Agreements of both the Partnership and Coalition, and it is at this level that the PNCR can exert its influence as to whether the members of the Partnership and Coalition are in Agreement with the respective holders of the positions. It would seem that the CEC has been misguided, and hence, created the conditions for disassembling any construct of unity in the PNCR. If one reflects on the discourse during the campaign, the breadth of work to be done by the PNCR to make robust in confronting the PPP/C is tremendous, and yet, this reality seems to have escaped Mr. Aubrey Norton in this post declaration period.

Mr. Norton has seen it fit to name two advisors, which is commendable, but he must ensure that he calls on their experience which is critical to the way forward. So far both advisers appear ineffective in ensuring compliance with the laws and constitution of the party and nation, as already too many mistakes have been made too early. Both Mr. Norton and Mr. Harmon have to demonstrate their political maturity, putting aside their personal profiles, thereby permitting a healthier environment to flourish, and permit the Party to arrive at a state of readiness to confront the PPP/C. If they do not understand the need for this change, then history will not be kind to both Mr. Norton and Mr. Harmon. History will see them as being selfish, immature and not ready to execute the functions related to the positions they hold. But it is not only about them. The elected members of the Central Executive Committee, and the principal officers of the Party, cannot be absolved of their responsibility of ensuring that the constitution is adhered to. Likewise the parliamentarians cannot be bystanders. The membership of the PNCR must not permit the issues related to the determinants which brought about the Congress to repeat itself. The elected members, principal officers and parliamentarians of the PNCR have a Constitution, so let it live and be upheld, or resign from your positions. You have been elected for a purpose. Do your duty, every one of you, including Mr. Norton, or suffer the same faith as those whom you condemned and criticised for incompetence and failure. You are all involved.

Sincerely,

J. Cornell