APNU+AFC MPs facing discipline over bad behaviour

On the eve of today’s National Assembly sitting where disciplinary action is likely against APNU+AFC members for raucous behaviour on December 29th , the opposition coalition served notice of a motion of no confidence against Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir and another to send 22 members on the government’s side to the Privileges Committee for “unparliamentarily conduct”.

“Loss of confidence in Mr. Manzoor Nadir as Speaker of the National Assembly,” a release from APNU+AFC last evening was headlined as the coalition informed that it had sent a motion of no-confidence against the Speaker of the House to Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs yesterday.