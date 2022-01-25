Yesu Persaud gave unstinting support to my work to restore public accountability

Dear Editor,

I join scores of individuals and organisations in paying tribute to the late Yesu Persaud who died last week at the age of 93.

My first interaction with the late business icon and anti-corruption advocate was in 1991 just after I was appointed Auditor General. I had commented publicly about my frustration in relation to the lack of accountability at all levels of government as well as the lack of support from the authorities to enable me to discharge my responsibilities. The independent media was very aggressive in pursuing me to give my take on a variety of matters, including the divestment of State assets and entities which was the subject of much criticism from the Stabroek News and the Catholic Standard under the late Father Morrison. At that time, it was unprecedented for a public official to speak to the media the way I did, and those who were offended by my comments felt that I had a political agenda.

The reaction from the authorities had caused me to feel threatened and I was fearful for my safety. Mr. Persaud then called me one evening to his office in High Street to have a discussion. At the meeting, he assured me of his unstinting support for my efforts to restore public accountability which had ground to a halt in 1981. Mr. Persaud had written several articles in the Stabroek News praising my work.

Upon my return to Guyana from the United Nations in 2012, Mr. Persaud approached me as a guest to be on his television programme “Eyes on the Issues” . After participating in several such programmes, he arranged for me to be a columnist with the Stabroek News, a position I still hold. In several of our interactions, Mr. Persaud loved to relate what the late President Jagan told him some time after his assumption to the office of the Presidency. He had reminded Dr. Jagan about his party’s manifesto promise for the 1992 elections that the “winner would not take all”, and that as President he would initiate a review of the Constitution with a view to, among others, reducing the excessive powers of the President. According to Mr. Persaud, Dr. Jagan responded, “Look at me. Do you believe that I would abuse my powers as President?”. Dr. Jagan died in 1997 without naming a successor.

Mr. Persaud also related to me the real reason why the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) was established. This was around the time when he was removed from the board of the Seals and Packaging Industries Ltd.

Mr. Persaud wrote the Foreword for my book “PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY AT THE CROSSROADS: The Guyana Experience”. I contacted him while I was in Afghanistan, and he readily agreed to do so. The book was published in India.

On his 90th birthday, Mr. Persaud invited me to a religious function at the Peters Hall Mandir. I was, however, unable to attend because I was overseas at the time. I could not have attended his funeral last week for a similar reason. I nevertheless offer my sincerest condolences on the passing of this outstanding son of Guyana’s soil who has won many accolades both in Guyana and overseas. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Yours faithfully,

Anand Goolsarran