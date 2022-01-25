Competitive sports resume for the fully vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Sports events were given the green light to resume here yesterday with only vaccinated players, officials and spectators participating, ending a ban imposed on such activity almost two years ago as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe announced in a statement on Sunday that the ‘Safe Zone Return to Play’ proposal developed by her ministry after consultation with stakeholders and officials had been approved.

“National governing bodies and sport serving bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, at specific sporting facilities,” it said.

“Approval has also been granted for fully-vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events, and 25 percent facility capacity for indoor events, subject to guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Health.”

Since COVID-19 was confirmed in the twin-island republic on March 2020, most sporting activities had been on pause.

The exceptions included national teams and athletes being allowed to train periodically and sports that involve little to no contact, such as golf and tennis, being permitted.