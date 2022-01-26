We need an opposition of substance

Dear Editor,

In another show of desperation, the leader of the opposition Mr. Joseph Harmon has filed two motions in the National Assembly. These motions are bound to fail as they represent a shameless and absurd attempt to seek relevance as the entire nation witnessed the hooliganism and despicable behaviour of the APNU+AFC MPs on December 29th, 2021.

Videos surfaced which showed what occurred within the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. No one can dispute that what was done by the opposition MPs was far from decent and could be viewed as a hostile attempt at taking over the National Assem-bly. This was despite the fact that the Speaker of the House continuously pleaded with them to discontinue their raucous behaviour. Recordings also showed the Sergeant-at-Arms and a number of opposition parliamentarians wrestling for possession of the mace.

The political immaturity demonstrated by the APNU+AFC MPs has since been strongly condemned by many Guya-nese and private sector organizations in Guyana.

The Parliament should have never descended into such a state of mayhem which was deliberately planned by the Opposition APNU+AFC, in their newest form of political gangsterism. Luckily their incompetence caused them to fail disastrously as the National Resource Fund Bill was successfully passed.

It is imperative to this nation and its people that we have an opposition of substance, which genuinely has the people’s interest at heart and is less disrespectful, disruptive, and destructive to the country, its people, and our image. This current bunch clearly does not.

All for your consideration.

Erin Northe