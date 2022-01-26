UAE, Ireland through to Plate semis

United Arab Emirates and Ireland booked their places in the Plate semi-finals as the next stage of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup got off to a thrilling start in Trinidad and Tobago.

UAE survived a dramatic batting collapse to edge past Uganda by one wicket and set up a clash with either host nation West Indies or Papua New Guinea in the next round. And Philippus le Roux was Ireland’s hero, digging in for a vital unbeaten 83 to help his side post a total which proved comfortably beyond Canada.

Ireland will now meet the winners of today’s clash between Zimbabwe and Scotland while Canada join Uganda in the Plate play-off semi-finals.