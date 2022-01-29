$4.7B to be allocated for justice sector

For this year, the justice sector is to be allocated $4.7 billion from the proposed $552.9 billion national budget.

In his budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh that in 2021, $879 million was spent on the completion and construction of courts and living quarters countrywide before noting that for this year $1.3 billion will be expended to support the judiciary to improve access to justice, especially in previously underserved areas.

To this end, he said that the Port Kaituma, Mabaruma and Vigilance magistrates’ courts will be completed this year, while two additional magistrates’ courts and living quarters along the East Bank of Demerara, at Timehri and Friendship, will be advanced.