Atlantic Reader book series launched to boost literacy among primary students

The Ministry of Education on Friday launched a series of locally produced textbooks designed to accelerate literacy acquisition at the primary level.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the Atlantic Reader Series Books 1-6 were launched at the Redeemer Primary School, where Minister of Education Priya Manickhand said that it will contribute to the overarching goal of ensuring literate children by Grade 4

“So today, we hope with the launch of this Atlantic Reader series, we hope to remove ourselves quickly from that 52 per cent of children around the world who are not reading at an appropriate grade level,” she was quoted as saying by DPI.