Commemorative $2,000 notes to be issued next month

The Bank of Guyana will next month issue special $2,000 notes in commemoration of the country’s 55th independence anniversary.

Governor of the Bank of Guyana Dr Gobind Ganga yesterday told the Stabroek News that in anticipation of the circulation, banks countrywide will benefit from training for staff to authenticate the notes and there will also be public awareness programmes.

Ganga said since the batch is a commemorative one, a decision has not yet been made on the continued printing of the note.

“It is going into circulation on the 14th [of February] and we will be training the commercial banks on the security features and so forth. We will also put notices in in the public domain; the media and so forth on how to deal with it,” Ganga told this newspaper.

“What we are hoping, is if it takes hold of the populace and they like it, we will go back out again [for printing],” he added of the note, which he said would be made of polymer and boasts security features similar to those of the Canadian dollar and Great Britain Pound Sterling.

The new note should have been launched last year when the anniversary was celebrated but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Ganga further explained that a $2000 denomination was chosen because economic forecasts anticipate the strengthening of the Guyana dollar given the country’s oil production status and projected foreign exchange income.

Against this background he also said that the note features a barrel, which is symbolic of oil.

The note also depicts President Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ theme and features the country’s six peoples, motto and map. The national flower and jaguar are also featured on the note.

It is customary for the bank to issue coins to mark Guyana’s significant events and achievements.

In November of 2013, the $5000 note was launched.

Three years later, commemorative $5,000 and $2,000 coins and a $50 bank note were launched as part of the 50th independence anniversary celebrations.