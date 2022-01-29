Unattended candle blamed for Cross St fire

A Guyana Fire Service (GFS) investigation has found that an unattended candle was the cause of the fire that destroyed a two-storey apartment building at Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust on Thursday night.

In a statement issued on Friday, the GFS said it was alerted about the fire after receiving a call at 20:55 hrs on Thursday evening about the fire at Lot 59 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Water Tenders from Central Fire Station, West Ruimveldt Fire Station and the Alberttown Fire Station were immediately dispatched to fight the blaze.