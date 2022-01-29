PNCR calls budget “unfit for purpose”

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Friday took aim at the government’s proposed $552.9 billion national budget, saying that it fails to deliver the needed resources to the poor and vulnerable to improve their lives and livelihoods.

“This budget is unfit for purpose, that purpose being the transformation of the lives of ordinary people. This budget is short on delivering resources and services to the poor and struggling masses. The PPP/C’s 2022 national budget fails to bridge the widening gulf between the legitimate expectations of average Guyanese and their daily lives,” PNCR General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond said while reading from a prepared statement at the party’s weekly press conference yesterday.

She added that with the utilisation of the proceeds from oil production, the $552.9 billion budget should have had more measures to address the issues faced by the ordinary Guyanese. Chandan-Edmond said that despite the glowing predictions in budget 2022, there is nothing in it to engender hope.