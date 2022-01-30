Budget lays groundwork to transform lives -Ali

Taking umbrage at criticisms that the proposed 2022 national budget will not improve the lives of ordinary Guyanese, President Irfaan Ali on Saturday said it was built with the framework of expanding opportunities and enhancing the livelihood of every citizen.

“These opportunities don’t just come or spring out of the earth or rain down upon you. You have to create [an] enabling environment that will bring the benefit directly to the people across our country and this is what budget 2022 does,” Ali said during a virtual briefing that was broadcast on his Facebook page, where highlighted key investments that are planned.